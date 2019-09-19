'The City Rises' by Umberto Coccioni , Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons

I’m observing the frightening

dangerously changing era of another

trembling foundation,

the rapidly turning event unravel…

it seems the seams

come apart

to bind us.

Our Earth and very reality these days

appear more in their primordial state—unfamiliar,

foreboding,

a massive storm on horizon and shelter collapsing.

This cozy climate we briefly inhabit, rent,

borrow and rudely occupy

shows our temporary and precarious lives

its jagged edges…

histories acute quicksand boundaries

with barred corners in which

civilizations have found themselves painted into…

freezing, starving, not prepared

for the discovery of being inferior

to furious forces of natures and gods

and our own shortsighted actions…

I watch, concerned, our home

our only world,

the inclination of her energy transferred inappropriately

to the compromised wavering of her axial rotation

tilt us all

into a better position

to face the dirt

that feeds.

Since the age of 5, Kevin EM Rodgers has wondered why he’s alive and if there is a reason for it all. He combines philosophy and science in attempt to make some sense of it all.