Dorothe via pxhere

where was the attention span placed?

look under the rubble

the distracted clutter of mind is hiding there

somewhere

it would have remembered to call

if the blue jay was not outside the kitchen window

it would have fixed the heat

if it didn’t decide on a long walk in the flatirons

it would have stayed to socialize at the birthday party

if the sun was not making everything glow

taking sadness into its fists and putting logic into it

calm shifted the brain weight

which meant that nothing ever went numb

chasing a quiet

or deliberate variety of noise

steady and in the background

where conversations are drowned out by a drumbeat

on the radio

or a playlist

it could be an oldies subscription station…

swells of emotions rise to the skin

with every tick of the second hand

on the antique clock

that doesn’t actually work

(because time is irrelevant)

but the second hand still moves and sounds

and with it feeling comes and goes

a giant kind of temporary

because the internal sensation is not made up of events

no infection or accusation inhabited

only love without consequence

somehow

it is not lonely

to keep forgetting you