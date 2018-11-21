Free Poetry Skool @ Downtown Public Library

Wikimedia Commons

Poets gather

like words on a page

scribed in their own handwriting

as illustrious lines

they embody poetic form

— such as , a tercet , perhaps —

where this library

a vibrant blank page,

these poems a’looking-glass,

this conference table

a mighty sailing ship,

these poets the courageous crew…

“Avast, me Hearties!!”

cries from the crow’s nest,

“…weigh anchor an’ hoist th’ mizzen!!

“Thar’s th’ Muse

spied off yonder horizon —

wild an’ free as th’ sea itself.”

…like rising sandstone mountains

wind catches the unfurled main sails

to the song of poets writing.

Thomas Ivory Jr. is a student at the Beyond Academia Free Skool, and attends the Second Sunday poetry classes at the Boulder Downtown Library. October’s discussion was about stanzas, exemplified by the tercet — a three lined poem, traditionally rhyming. Above is Ivory’s attempt; first drafted in class, then edited at home.