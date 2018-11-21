Free Poetry Skool @ Downtown Public Library

Poets gather
like words on a page
scribed in their own handwriting
as illustrious lines
they embody poetic form
— such as , a tercet , perhaps —
where this library
a vibrant blank page,
these poems a’looking-glass,
this conference table
a mighty sailing ship,
these poets the courageous crew…
“Avast, me Hearties!!”
cries from the crow’s nest,
“…weigh anchor an’ hoist th’ mizzen!!
“Thar’s th’ Muse
spied off yonder horizon —
wild an’ free as th’ sea itself.”
…like rising sandstone mountains
wind catches the unfurled main sails
to the song of poets writing.
Thomas Ivory Jr. is a student at the Beyond Academia Free Skool, and attends the Second Sunday poetry classes at the Boulder Downtown Library. October’s discussion was about stanzas, exemplified by the tercet — a three lined poem, traditionally rhyming. Above is Ivory’s attempt; first drafted in class, then edited at home.