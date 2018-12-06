Claude Monet via Wikimedia Commons

Jamie got drunk on a cold night, slept outside,

and didn’t protect his feet.

He limps into the shelter, leaning

on chairs for support, sleeps on a bench, says

the doctors say his feet can’t be saved.

We think toes at first, but in the delay,

they say, the feet, no, the lower part

of the legs will have to go. One morning,

Jamie calls and asks if George has

come in for lunch. “Where

are you?” I ask. “I’m at The Broker. Medicaid

is paying for a respite hotel

for me.” Asks,

“Has George come in? Is George

there? If you see him, tell him

to call me. Tell George

he can stay in the hotel room

with me. He doesn’t need to

sleep outside in the cold tonight.”

Elizabeth Robinson has published several collections of poetry and has taught at the Boulder Writers’ Studio, Naropa, CU Boulder and the Lighthouse in Denver. She is also a homeless navigator for Boulder Municipal Court.