I watch your skin breathe

pain tells us we need a change

I think if you were awake you’d be kissing me senseless

but you aren’t and I can’t close my eyes until yours open

frightening how loud the silence is here

maybe if I go home and sleep this will all look different

but home smells stale without you

I don’t make pancakes or coffee or sit down and relax on ordinary Tuesday

mornings like you do

I don’t get the dogs all loud and excited at 5am

we just sleep lazy until the sun punches us in the gut for staying still too long

there have been moments like this before

moments where I feel like everything is about to turn in big blinding colors sentences

punctuated with satisfaction

until they aren’t

before our pupils shifted as they met

galaxy exploding

everything feels too real and too fake

but more than that

everything is here

functioning without effort

in and out

take and give

too much

seeing you here

motion involuntary

and yet

still

naturally you

Samantha Albala is a Boulder-based poet, gobbling up horizons and babbling about road trips, tea and anatomical hearts. See more writing at samanthaalbala.contently.com