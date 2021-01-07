hewn and hallowed

full moon poetry

jagged and raw

bleeding from the wounds

of an ancestral saw

back and forth as it goes

through the passage of time

with these hands, grandfather

that cannot be mine

and moments move cyclically

wearing your flesh

to move as a reaper

to ceaselessly thresh

and how is it i cannot

remember my name

in a memory that was

never the same

and a child of a child

and who can i be

are there worlds grandfather

beyond this i can’t see

Greg Alston is a gardener, cook, father and some other things, too.