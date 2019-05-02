Wikimedia Commons

promise: I lost the meaning of the word

while begging & begging

for it to be solid

my teeth reach into hope to sink

biting into air that glares back at me

the flow of the wind gets disrupted by its speed

pulling off tree branches like dead skin cells

reddening eyes with debris

you ask me to trust you

you ask me to wait

how long?

how long?

I don’t have faith in words as currency anymore

the structure of your ask

the foundation of your desire



holding out

doesn’t keep me sturdy



I blink realizing I am always asleep

always dreaming

looking over at ghosts trying to sing the right song

how they forget how to have a voice

a clear one

a right one

the one I need now

my family wants to celebrate Christmas this year

but without a tree

and without presents

no church

zero Jesus

they just want to eat Chinese food

on a motel balcony at midnight

pointing out & misnaming star constellations

telling one another: look!

do you see it?

do you see the promiseland?

Samantha Albala is a Boulder-based poet, gobbling up horizons and babbling about road trips, tea and anatomical hearts. See more writing at samanthaalbala.contently.com