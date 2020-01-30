I wish to know you in blinding light,
I wish to know you in radiant stars.
Your kiss like the sea’s jetting mist,
the wish that planted you like seed.
I wish to know you like wild reeds waving,
I wish to know you like a field of hawks.
The glory of your swooping cutting swerve,
the wind that guides you like a sky train.
I wish to know you like diamonds sinking,
I wish to know you at rock bottom tides.
Your magic that leaves no stone unturned,
your wondrous visions behind sparkling eyes
that have nothing to hide in a parade of seeking,
you are the crying sky reaching down embracing our joys.
I wish to know you in solemn winter,
I wish to know you in budding spring.
The weave of your chest like inscribed letters
to be delivered upon your wings.
I wish to know you like ringing bells,
and the gentle first exhale of a frigid morning.
I wish to know you like endless well
who to the brim is over-pouring.
I wish to read you poetry of endless tireless love,
the way stars pour out their eyes constantly.
I wish to know you like freedom’s dove,
in your warmth that glows compassionately.
Levi Marinucci is a local Boulder poet, songwriter, visual artist, and gardener who graduated from Naropa University with a B.A. in music.