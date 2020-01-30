I Wish To Know You

By
Levi Marinucci
-
0
Arhur Dove 'Sails' via Wikimedia Commons

I wish to know you in blinding light, 
I wish to know you in radiant stars. 
Your kiss like the sea’s jetting mist,
the wish that planted you like seed.  

I wish to know you like wild reeds waving,
I wish to know you like a field of hawks. 
The glory of your swooping cutting swerve, 
the wind that guides you like a sky train. 

I wish to know you like diamonds sinking,
I wish to know you at rock bottom tides.
Your magic that leaves no stone unturned, 
your wondrous visions behind sparkling eyes 
that have nothing to hide in a parade of seeking, 
you are the crying sky reaching down embracing our joys.

I wish to know you in solemn winter,
I wish to know you in budding spring.
The weave of your chest like inscribed letters 
to be delivered upon your wings.

I wish to know you like ringing bells,
and the gentle first exhale of a frigid morning.
I wish to know you like endless well
who to the brim is over-pouring.

I wish to read you poetry of endless tireless love,
the way stars pour out their eyes constantly. 
I wish to know you like freedom’s dove,
in your warmth that glows compassionately. 

Levi Marinucci is a local Boulder poet, songwriter, visual artist, and gardener who graduated from Naropa University with a B.A. in music. 

