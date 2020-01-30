Arhur Dove 'Sails' via Wikimedia Commons

I wish to know you in blinding light,

I wish to know you in radiant stars.

Your kiss like the sea’s jetting mist,

the wish that planted you like seed.

I wish to know you like wild reeds waving,

I wish to know you like a field of hawks.

The glory of your swooping cutting swerve,

the wind that guides you like a sky train.

I wish to know you like diamonds sinking,

I wish to know you at rock bottom tides.

Your magic that leaves no stone unturned,

your wondrous visions behind sparkling eyes

that have nothing to hide in a parade of seeking,

you are the crying sky reaching down embracing our joys.

I wish to know you in solemn winter,

I wish to know you in budding spring.

The weave of your chest like inscribed letters

to be delivered upon your wings.

I wish to know you like ringing bells,

and the gentle first exhale of a frigid morning.

I wish to know you like endless well

who to the brim is over-pouring.

I wish to read you poetry of endless tireless love,

the way stars pour out their eyes constantly.

I wish to know you like freedom’s dove,

in your warmth that glows compassionately.

Levi Marinucci is a local Boulder poet, songwriter, visual artist, and gardener who graduated from Naropa University with a B.A. in music.