In grief:

Take as long

a road

as you need,

mingling with

heartbreaking

holy darkness

giving space

to each chasm

calling for tending.

When emerging,

coming up for breath

hold firm in keeping

light

alive and well,

find ways to live brightness

and love

in wake

of unimaginable heartlessness.

Do not succumb to pressure

to let go too soon,

but rather integrate:

a broken heart

held fast

in present moment,

shored up

on inner resources

to weather these storms.

Enter these hearts of darkness,

move through.

Travel with homage

through this portal,

still recognizing

abundant beauty

being offered up

in countless ways.

This seeing: a lifeboat

on which to cross the world.

Deborah McNamara is a climate campaigns director with 350 Colorado, a mother of three young boys in Boulder, and author of The Invitation of Motherhood: Uncovering the Spiritual Lessons of Parenting.