Waking up each morning

Pieces of my skin stick to my sheets

Flesh unbound, pulling away

A viscous, visceral stretch in the direction of

my movement, a line between what was and

what is

I start each day

Molting, shedding off what I used to be

Attempting to be comfortable in my own

skin as I begin

To try and determine what’s underneath

and let my petals open

To feel a sense of release

From all that I’ve surrounded myself in

Trying to grow and get out from under

What I’ve been telling myself was peace

But all along I’ve been in a war with the one

person I can no longer ignore

So I do my best to break through layers and

levels of thick fluid and blood

Painful with the hurt of having a beating,

bleeding heart, I start

With my two red-stained hands

And rip the dead, unwanted skin off me

So I can not be so down and heavy

Under the morning sun I have begun to

realize that for which I strive is to feel

completely, openly, honestly, deeply alive

To have each flower that makes up who I am

blossom and thrive

I’ll spend every day peeling away and

clawing through the barriers I’ve built up

that are in my path

Until all that’s left is pure and right

And I’ll wake in the morning whole, intact

Blooming in the light