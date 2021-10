and sometimes all i got, seth is a lengthy corridor

filled with the sounds

and the shufflings of shoes and sober interludes

on a long train ride

going somewhere

and other times you know disjointed discourses

with merriment

and her sister jubilation

god bless her

and what would be the point if it made any sense

and i hope you’re having an exquisite fall or autumn

and breathing, a little

just of the the smell of it

entonces

su amigo y compadre greg(orio)