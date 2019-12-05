In reverie I drum with open hands
all over my naked chest legs stomach,
beating into this life a rhythm,
percussing the guts beneath my skin…
my body
an instrument
of vibration.
Every boundary is a membrane
each membrane a drum full
with organs of oceans beyond sky
and the powerful force which waits inside…
contains a frequency I hide
shakes an inanimate dance to life.
In reverie I drum loud with open palms
all over my heart’s
cage,
to beckon this cadence come alive,
percussing my inside song to rise…
no longer hidden
behind a skin…
my body
an instrument
of vibration.
All his life Kevin EM Rodgers has wondered why he’s alive and if there is a point. He combines philosophy, science and his own experiences in attempt to make some sense of it all.
