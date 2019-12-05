'Rows' by Carl Plate via Wikimedia Commons

In reverie I drum with open hands

all over my naked chest legs stomach,

beating into this life a rhythm,

percussing the guts beneath my skin…

my body

an instrument

of vibration.

Every boundary is a membrane

each membrane a drum full

with organs of oceans beyond sky

and the powerful force which waits inside…

contains a frequency I hide

shakes an inanimate dance to life.

In reverie I drum loud with open palms

all over my heart’s

cage,



to beckon this cadence come alive,

percussing my inside song to rise…

no longer hidden

behind a skin…

my body

an instrument

of vibration.

All his life Kevin EM Rodgers has wondered why he’s alive and if there is a point. He combines philosophy, science and his own experiences in attempt to make some sense of it all.

