Landscape, Mid-Consequence

The oft-oppressive miracles

of the combustion engine beckon

from whiny highways of a degradation

we must call fair

An asymmetrical face

appears in the exhaust drift

between the taillight and license plate

of an idling sedan

What is meant to show

is pre-failed presidents and glittering

tragedies-waiting-to-happen

The residue accumulates

The aperture in danger of occlusion

The substance mysterious

Every night walking home

I hear someone having the worst night of their life

By the car dealerships, the sky opens up

Supposed solutions flicker and flare

from Gideon’s Bible to giddy-on out of town

Try to look closer

But the subterfuge that goes into seeing a face

won’t necessarily relent

Colin Dodds is a writer with several novels and books of poetry to his name. He lives in New York City, with his wife and daughter. You can find more of his work at thecolindodds.com.