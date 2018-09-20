Landscape, Mid-Consequence

By
Colin Dodds
-
0
pixaby

The oft-oppressive miracles
of the combustion engine beckon
from whiny highways of a degradation
we must call fair

An asymmetrical face
appears in the exhaust drift
between the taillight and license plate
of an idling sedan

What is meant to show
is pre-failed presidents and glittering
tragedies-waiting-to-happen

The residue accumulates
The aperture in danger of occlusion
The substance mysterious

Every night walking home
I hear someone having the worst night of their life

By the car dealerships, the sky opens up
Supposed solutions flicker and flare
from Gideon’s Bible to giddy-on out of town

Try to look closer
But the subterfuge that goes into seeing a face
won’t necessarily relent

Colin Dodds is a writer with several novels and books of poetry to his name. He lives in New York City, with his wife and daughter. You can find more of his work at thecolindodds.com.

