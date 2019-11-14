livea humble

i am sho my armz will fall wit fat

& my chin will double wit a smile

& my hair will turn gold

befoe it turns grey

lyke da women in my village

i can guarantee i will quit

try again

&

blame everyone else

& wen no-one iz lookin

ill accept responsibility

& want nuffin mo

dan ta be a prevision of substance

lyke da men in my village

i know my chest will stay perched out

& i will fall wen tryin ta move

& in movin

& fallin

i will laugh tryin not ta cry

imaginin da imagine of wha

could be

wen i grow

in ta

wha will be

next lyfe time

lyke da chilren in my village

i will make da mistake

of trustin someone

datll burn me so badly

despisin dem till next lyfe

a monsta

strong enuf ta

shape shift inta a lova

bright enuf ta blind

my instincts

slick enuf ta cut me while i sleep

& sweet enuf ta make me say

“i love you”

first

lyke everyone in my village

but wen i die

wen i die

please dont read

any of my poemz

dont quote me in memory

& dont botha tellin da folks down da block

how great

i wuz

&

how

if i wuz still alive certain folks

would not be doin da thangs dey doin

& damn sho wouldnt be gettin away

wit certain thangs

wen i die i hope you learn dat although i am wif god

i never wuz god

wen i die

do not feel da need ta

argue & dont be ashamed ta agree

wit da Black man dat swore i wuz

ruinin da Black family

wit my unusual demands of account ability

pleaze let dat young Dark Black Gay Man-

dat you call Crusty & Faggy

who calls me hiz

Muva

go round preservin every piece ive ever written

& internalizin it severely

wen im dead

dont ax

Da Poetry Foundation

Button Poetry

Or Da Library of Congress

why it took till i wuz gone

ta arrive in deir archives

which seems ta be da norm

wit dead mutha fuckas lyke me

da biggest fight ova my lyfe will take place wen i die

not ova who i wuz but da thangs i used ta own

& da money will be da greatest gift known ta

dem & fo dat ill be happy wit death

cuz i know wha its lyke

not ta have so ta give

wen im gone will

bind me ta dem

til i run out

Lester Eugene Mayers is the author of 100 Poems for 100 Voices and is currently a MFA candidate at the Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics. “livea humble” is from his forthcoming work of poetry African Boot Scratcha lovin da ashy-blaq fat chall wif yella teef, which will be available on Amazon starting Nov. 29.