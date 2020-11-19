we find ourselves

this long morning of this long week

children of division

some of us already know this place

grew out of it

like weeds in sidewalk cracks

we can show you how to

hang on, eke out, tuck away

how to do the work

of building a middle ground

nothing but love in all directions

when the world retreats to its corners

remember

your home is in the people you love

wherever they are

however far apart they stand

let them see you grow true

stay close enough, if you can,

to have them hear your story

learn the wideness of the world

from each other

also know when it is time

to pack up and scatter with the wind

to safer ground

I know well the middle ground of

sometimes losing my godly wagers

what it is to win some, and to lose some

once a child

who I still carry around

the sun keeps rising

whether you choose to soak the anger

in whether you lose your faith or find it.

you always get an answer

not always the one you want

so warm your middle ground

with fast food and slow hugs

fill it up with jobs and small joys

a lot of this life is going to

happen outside of what we fix our hopes on

I promise you can grow here

here there are still

the building blocks of dreams

and the extravagant kindness

of a light that can pull the best of us

up and out of the

cracks in the world.

Nicole Kelly is an entrepreneur, poet and part-time pastor at Left Hand Church in Longmont.