No Language

For years I’d see Tim free fall from some height while sitting still

in the backwoods of his life

after his wife

died

of alcohol poisoning he cut off his heart finger

like a Lakota

as he told her story I imagined the silhouette

of a woman staring out of a window

the light is so intense it pushes the edges

of her silhouette towards the middle

into a thin black line waving like a blade of grass in the wind

…while trembling we still offer our hand

we still take the journey

off the grid: wireless walls (I still feel the feral freedom of being

when I asked about what’s inside (what you taught from

a branch bowed down from 56 winters of snow

living from the bottom of the world you inherit

the dread of things being upside-down forever

…you said

“what you see is what you get”

an unexpected heart attack while alone

You existed. You took breath.

You loved your cabin on the mountain:

red gravel and clay silt

an old miner’s road that led from your front yard (your best friend: a crow

up the unnamed mountain (flies miles above searching for you

to a grassy cliff overlooking the 25 corridor

where we sat once in remnants of an

older cabin–a silver miner

only the outline of a foundation remained and it felt like wind and rain were

watching each other and that we are all

like missing stones ::: dropped into the sea

at midnight every day we live and die at the same time

as blood runs the border between like dead a man’s river that drips away

like trying to see someone approaching through glass

when all you can make out is a glare from the inside

through the misty panes of the cabin

::: I see footprints

::: in the snow

leading up to the door

Donnie Hollingsworth has lived in many small Rocky Mountain towns, and currently resides in La Junta, Colorado, with his cat and wife.