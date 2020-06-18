Fate rides on fiery tracks

as the warmth of the flame

creeps from underneath the door

tell me one thing, darling

is it everything you imagined it to be?

Before all hell breaks loose

let the bride and groom touch lips

and serve the dinner plates

to our esteemed company,

dressed in fine linens

and embroidered hats,

as the pigs are led to slaughter

and the young busser pours water

When all hell breaks loose

I will bite my lips

and clench my fists

but first

bring the devil before me

I’d like to look him

in the eyes

and say,

“No such thing as fate.”

After all’s said and done

trumpets sound in revelry

the dead dance

in their wicked symposium

and victory and defeat

share the same bitter flavor