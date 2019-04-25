Think of nothing . . .
without thinking of something.
Can you comprehend
no beginning and no end?
For nothing always never was
the absence of existence.
Our u n i v e r s e expands –
into what?
because nothing is never enough.
Before the cosmos was created
there was no vast and empty space
still and waiting to be filled –
for there was no space
as there was no thing –
no atoms and no strings,
no matter and no meaning,
no line of time endlessly streaming…
nor a god, conscious and thinking.
Nothing is best described
as written on the following line:
…………………………………………………………….
STROUD is a conceptual artist and poet conjuring up new tools and methods for metaphysical and occult practice and theory.