NASA via Wikimedia Commons

Think of nothing . . .

without thinking of something.

Can you comprehend

no beginning and no end?

For nothing always never was

the absence of existence.

Our u n i v e r s e expands –

into what?

because nothing is never enough.

Before the cosmos was created

there was no vast and empty space

still and waiting to be filled –

for there was no space

as there was no thing –

no atoms and no strings,

no matter and no meaning,

no line of time endlessly streaming…

nor a god, conscious and thinking.

Nothing is best described

as written on the following line:

…………………………………………………………….

STROUD is a conceptual artist and poet conjuring up new tools and methods for metaphysical and occult practice and theory.