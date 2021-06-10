Obelisks in the Desert

Melted moon-wax dripping out

over the leave-less trees tonight

charming me with such good taste

languidly stitching together the patchwork

The textures weren’t half so bright

when they ensconced the darkness

creation flowing out like honey

the apparatus is calling

The landscape changes beneath our feet

what happened to the maps we drew?

If it’s the Godhead that we seek

we’ll have to start from scratch

Harmonious celestial body

struck with discord once again

Vanity of the fallen angel

disgraced in the eyes of God again

All of this just to say

we put clothes on his wickedness

the depraved monkey-nature

he could never accept

Our dreams weren’t half so sweet

as sickly saccharine wine

coating my teeth

pulling them out

All he wanted was to feel everything

he couldn’t see it’s happening now

that arrow shot right through

the exposed collar-bone

Those spectral colors

burned out the spectrum

I think I’d better leave

before the haunting