open book (start on page one, or anywhere?)

‘In the Library’ by John F. Peto via Wikimedia Commons

some days —

if by days you mean

libraries

(i’m my own library) —

i file myself under fiction;

some days, anthologies

during regular library business hours

i read myself

as a single-volume

trilogy:

pen

paper

poem

Born in Boston, Jethro McClellan spent a few of his early years in Taos. In 1981, he relocated to Boulder and began creative writing; in 1991, via both Naropa and Penny Lane, he became part of the Boulder poetry scene. In 2018, he took one or two tentative steps toward being a real poet.

