open book (start on page one, or anywhere?)

some days —
if by days you mean
libraries
(i’m my own library) —
i file myself under fiction;
some days, anthologies
during regular library business hours
i read myself
as a single-volume
trilogy:
pen
paper
poem
Born in Boston, Jethro McClellan spent a few of his early years in Taos. In 1981, he relocated to Boulder and began creative writing; in 1991, via both Naropa and Penny Lane, he became part of the Boulder poetry scene. In 2018, he took one or two tentative steps toward being a real poet.
