Recovering

By
Burt Rashbaum
-
0
"Dreaming Horse" by Franz Marc, Public Domain

Recovering I
recover like
strength sapped
from maple trees
awaiting

syrup
like a broken

stirrup
on a runaway
steed

its rider 
upside
down

being dragged
off into
a distance

unasked for
unknown

or a ghost
unwilling

to admit
that death
has brought

the end of
breath

the sounds of
a household
cacophony
company without

my presence.

Burt Rashbaum is a recovering COVID-19 patient. This poem is part of an in-progress collection about his experience. His most recent volume of poetry, Of the Carousel, about his experiences as an operator at the Carousel of Happiness in Nederland, was published by The Poet’s Press in 2019.

