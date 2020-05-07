Recovering I

recover like

strength sapped

from maple trees

awaiting

syrup

like a broken

stirrup

on a runaway

steed

its rider

upside

down

being dragged

off into

a distance

unasked for

unknown

or a ghost

unwilling

to admit

that death

has brought

the end of

breath

the sounds of

a household

cacophony

company without

my presence.

Burt Rashbaum is a recovering COVID-19 patient. This poem is part of an in-progress collection about his experience. His most recent volume of poetry, Of the Carousel, about his experiences as an operator at the Carousel of Happiness in Nederland, was published by The Poet’s Press in 2019.