John James Audubon/Public Domain

His yellow talons clutch a gnarled branch

not ten yards away. His regal head

turns to take me in. When he turns back

to look across the lake, I take one step

toward him, another. He lifts and swivels his head,

tilts it down, drills his laser eyes

through my tail-tucked chihuahua. I drag her

by the leash behind me, whisper, “Stay.”

He plumps his creampuff chest, turns away,

pivots forward, spreads his wings, lifts

his red-fanned tail, excretes a stream of white.

I scoop up Maya, hold her tight,

look into her almond-sunshine eyes.

He turns his blood-dark gaze back to his prey.