Reflections on Baking

Charlotte Mannheimer/Public Domain

Who knew the pecans

float to the top of

the pie? Who knew —

When a knife comes

clean it is done?

While I record

that the sun

is making a sun

dog of the scrubbed

tea kettle, another

heat rises from

glowing coils to

make it whistle

As plans radiant in

my burnished

mind cells, listing

my menu of fat,

sweet, heat,

salt, fiber, roasted

roots, fermentation

in a glass, where

it may be served

next to despair

and longing on a

smoothly worn

table, each already

consuming the oxygen

in the room, devouring

a contented future

before my eyes

Until the windwags her shadow

across the stovetop,

teases the now whistling

tea kettle, and bounces

unashamed endurance

into my eyes, unboughed

patience into my sinews

caught roasting in introspection, she

smiles at my naivety

and whispers,

“Get on with it…”

Who knew the pecans

float to the top of

the pie? Who knew —

When a knife comes

clean it is done?



Virginia Schultz lives in the Ponderosa/Doug Fir forest above the Boulder Valley spinning ideas, associative thinking, writing poems, watching birds and connecting. Reciprocity. When she comes down to town… she runs, plans and makes more connections.