Susanne Nilsson via Flickr

I know it might hurt if you told me what you really think

of me, but I feel a deeper ache to never

be able to know why you vanished

boot tracks in the mud

followed by tire tracks

followed by my pause

two dogs looking with me at the heavy empty space

it will hurt if I ever get to know what you really think of me

it does hurt that I don’t know what I did wrong

a tingling through each finger

believe in a mineral deposit rushing downstream

I am pulled

and still find I am not moving

hurt from what I assume you think of me

hurt that I am wrong

I let the pain wash to the surface

as if I had been anywhere near a beach

imagined my body a shoreline

collecting everything that couldn’t move with the water fast enough

come with me broken muscle

come with me softened shattered glass

you don’t think of me

been wasting so much time

gathering home in lost trinkets

ignoring the barking at my back

as I bend down to examine where I am standing

I have been here before

remembering something…

think

think again

of anything else

Samantha Albala is a Boulder-based poet, gobbling up horizons and babbling about road trips, tea and anatomical hearts. See more writing at samanthaalbala.contently.com.