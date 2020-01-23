Shine A Beam

Where we stand
what we eat
the atoms of our soul
everything we see
was all made from the hearts of distant supernovae
that exploded shine right into us in a brilliant flash…
and they light us up to this day.
We are made of stars and stars
are built to burn bright,
to illuminate the night…
to see that life is completely lit up
to continue on as one forever.
We were born to
mimic the sun—so
it would seem we must by birth-right…
turn into the void
and shine
our beam.
All his life, Kevin EM Rodgers has wondered why he’s alive and if there is a point to it. He’s inspired by science, philosophy and his own experiences in attempt to make some sense of it all.