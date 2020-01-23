Shine A Beam

Where we stand

what we eat

the atoms of our soul

everything we see

was all made from the hearts of distant supernovae

that exploded shine right into us in a brilliant flash…

and they light us up to this day.

We are made of stars and stars

are built to burn bright,

to illuminate the night…

to see that life is completely lit up

to continue on as one forever.

We were born to

mimic the sun—so

it would seem we must by birth-right…

turn into the void

and shine

our beam.

All his life, Kevin EM Rodgers has wondered why he’s alive and if there is a point to it. He’s inspired by science, philosophy and his own experiences in attempt to make some sense of it all.