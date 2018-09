August Macke “The tempest” via Wikimedia Commons

I

discern

a

tiny

space

in

one

of

fifteen

minutes;

two

days

later,

I

deduce

which

one,

approach

it

and

peer

inside

(can’t

tell

whether

it’s

bright

or

dark),

hoping

to

glimpse

a

poem —

or

the

closest

edge

of

one.

Jethro McClellan was born in Boston, moved out West before he turned five, and has called Boulder home for most of his life. He wrote his first poem in a Waldorf boarding school in New Hampshire, and never once looked back.