Some of you have never feared for your life in public space and it really shows

glide through intersections up to bars

Traverse the city like you named the city

You legislate the city

Insert yourself in the city

Expect dividends

You chill in the city

While cross streets lie prostrate you

make jokes about us with your friends

Lips stains

The scaffolding of septic masculinity

upholds itself becomes itself

I’m tired of grieving friends &

swallowing headlines

I want to walk

like I’m not

being followed

I don’t want to be thrown

off a lap violently

I don’t want to be eaten

by train whistles crying out

Don’t want to be stuffed in a suitcase at dawn

Don’t want to be found days later after missing

Don’t want to be crumpled at bottom of stairs

Don’t want my death blamed on rough sex

the alibi du jour it seems

when you read my obituary I hope you see your complacency

hope the headlines mention I wore 7-inch platform heels

and dorky snow boots

and worn down slippers

So when you tell your boys it’s true:

a woman

who profits from skills she honed

is not to be trusted in love or life

there’s blood on your hands I hope you know

Some of you are out here walking

like you’ve never feared for your life

in public or private

& it’s really starting to show.

Emily Marie Passos Duffy is a curator of publications and live experiences; she writes, performs and teaches in Boulder.