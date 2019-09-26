"Autumn Foliage" by Tom Thomson via Wikimedia Commons

a summer wind

and softly, now, the whisper of fall

and these shadows, like snakes

they creep down my wall

and the sun, swiftly

his chariot borne through the sky

down, reaching, long fiery fingers

and i don’t want to die

in this desert of dreams

of thoughts and sorrow

for what i held yesterday

was mine, only to borrow

and i cry out for you

but i cry out in vain

for the thunder has passed

leaving only the rain

and here i am, to wander

through this cage of desire

with a lock that’s grown rusty

and a smoldering fire

and as once we spoke freely

and now can speak no more

and of all that we did say

what hasn’t been said before

and the time that we shared

and these words are just sand

worn by the waves

of what we don’t understand

and yet other things, too

i keep, still in this heart

as i watch these forms,

cast by twilight, soon to depart