Sun Gazing

Sunlight’s fingered rays
reaching through the clouds
tired of being cold
I turn my eyes toward
the deep blue skies
yearning to break free
from this Santa Fe world
there is no distinction
between living with him
and living with his lies
a hundred chances later
some things never change
but some things never stay the same
is this spring fever or a second chance
a small idea stretches into an epic daydream
somewhere lost but finding myself
in the Colorado Rocky Mountains
moving my soul
some spirit is speaking to me
or maybe I’m just hearing things
as I gaze up towards the sun
the brightness overwhelms my body
as I squint to see the truth
when I close my eyes
I’m lost in my thoughts
until the wind rushes by
the coolness snaps me back
to where I stand today
there’s hundreds of miles
left on the road to travel
before some dreams
can ever become a reality
Jennifer Carr lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico with her partner and two children. She is an EMT, firefighter and poet.