Sun Gazing

Mihir Gada via Wikimedia Commons

Sunlight’s fingered rays

reaching through the clouds

tired of being cold

I turn my eyes toward

the deep blue skies

yearning to break free

from this Santa Fe world

there is no distinction

between living with him

and living with his lies

a hundred chances later

some things never change

but some things never stay the same

is this spring fever or a second chance

a small idea stretches into an epic daydream

somewhere lost but finding myself

in the Colorado Rocky Mountains

moving my soul

some spirit is speaking to me

or maybe I’m just hearing things

as I gaze up towards the sun

the brightness overwhelms my body

as I squint to see the truth

when I close my eyes

I’m lost in my thoughts

until the wind rushes by

the coolness snaps me back

to where I stand today

there’s hundreds of miles

left on the road to travel

before some dreams

can ever become a reality

Jennifer Carr lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico with her partner and two children. She is an EMT, firefighter and poet.