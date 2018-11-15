Taking a Short-cut on a Dead-end

By
Kenneth 'K.C.' Cline
-
0
Vincent Van Gogh via Wikimedia Commons

You know…
I’ve been dying, more than I’ve been living
I’ve been making more than I’ve been giving
You’re telling me I’ve been forgiven, what am I crying for?

It’s been hard gravel at full throttle
Pedal to the metal, put it to the floor
But this lifestyle’s taken it’s toll, no way to roll, anymore
I just don’t want to go out this way, I’ve got to turn it around

I’ve been… Taking a short-cut on a dead-end
Been more of an enemy than my own friend
It’s a means with an end
Taking a short-cut on a dead-end

This lonely street is just what it seems
It’s also know as the Boulevard of Broken Dreams
It will take it’s toll, it ain’t no way to roll
I just don’t want to go out like that
I’ve got to turn it around

No more… Taking a short-cut on a dead-end
Been more of an enemy than my own friend
It’s a means with an end
If you’re taking a short-cut on a dead-end

