You know…

I’ve been dying, more than I’ve been living

I’ve been making more than I’ve been giving

You’re telling me I’ve been forgiven, what am I crying for?

It’s been hard gravel at full throttle

Pedal to the metal, put it to the floor

But this lifestyle’s taken it’s toll, no way to roll, anymore

I just don’t want to go out this way, I’ve got to turn it around

I’ve been… Taking a short-cut on a dead-end

Been more of an enemy than my own friend

It’s a means with an end

Taking a short-cut on a dead-end

This lonely street is just what it seems

It’s also know as the Boulevard of Broken Dreams

It will take it’s toll, it ain’t no way to roll

I just don’t want to go out like that

I’ve got to turn it around

No more… Taking a short-cut on a dead-end

Been more of an enemy than my own friend

It’s a means with an end

If you’re taking a short-cut on a dead-end