You know…
I’ve been dying, more than I’ve been living
I’ve been making more than I’ve been giving
You’re telling me I’ve been forgiven, what am I crying for?
It’s been hard gravel at full throttle
Pedal to the metal, put it to the floor
But this lifestyle’s taken it’s toll, no way to roll, anymore
I just don’t want to go out this way, I’ve got to turn it around
I’ve been… Taking a short-cut on a dead-end
Been more of an enemy than my own friend
It’s a means with an end
Taking a short-cut on a dead-end
This lonely street is just what it seems
It’s also know as the Boulevard of Broken Dreams
It will take it’s toll, it ain’t no way to roll
I just don’t want to go out like that
I’ve got to turn it around
No more… Taking a short-cut on a dead-end
Been more of an enemy than my own friend
It’s a means with an end
If you’re taking a short-cut on a dead-end