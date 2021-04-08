My mind is unwritten music
And a million notes played at once:
A blank stave overflowing.
And in this chaotic emptiness
Lies the melody that seeks to be found!
Not merely a blank canvas
Nor a concealed masterpiece, smothered in grime;
An unobserved quantum state,
It is both at once!
I paint as I dust.
This is the studio
And in the studio I am free
To twist and turn and bob and weave!
I would come here often
But it’s not often that I have the key.
Kristoff Malejczuk, a citizen of Boulder, is a Canadian engineer and host of The Studio with Kristoff Malejczuk, a podcast exploring society, culture and the nature of being.