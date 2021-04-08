My mind is unwritten music

And a million notes played at once:

A blank stave overflowing.

And in this chaotic emptiness

Lies the melody that seeks to be found!

Not merely a blank canvas

Nor a concealed masterpiece, smothered in grime;

An unobserved quantum state,

It is both at once!

I paint as I dust.

This is the studio

And in the studio I am free

To twist and turn and bob and weave!

I would come here often

But it’s not often that I have the key.

Kristoff Malejczuk, a citizen of Boulder, is a Canadian engineer and host of The Studio with Kristoff Malejczuk, a podcast exploring society, culture and the nature of being.