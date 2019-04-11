the young, the the we, the all

Hope Dunlap via Wikimedia Commons

By the virtue that we are children & were more so

That young & exposed we were cunning enough to read

That the society of the matured & even our peers rejected us

That the chemicals were available the tradition existed

That we were barefoot & hairy & each quiet w/ rifles

That the continuous rush of adolescence is unquenchable

That all the myriad illusion can be burnt to feed the blossom

These things that I teach my sons.

By this nourishment may their sapience grow

That they may haunt the integral w/out need of mirrors

That they may lithe maneuver, unfettered by encroachment,

A fugue of river, earth, & will.

That they may pursue the Wood on their own tough feet

That they may endure the pipes & bodhran sounding in their veins

That by a watchful moon they keep the oaths they make

These things I guarantee my sons.

This from the father, from a brother hard drawn to make it possible,

From an unwavering voice that damns the machine.

Marcus If teaches poetry at the Beyond Academia Free Skool every second

Sunday at the Boulder Public Library, 2 p.m., always free.