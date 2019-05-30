none

Every single thing that is alive

communicates.

All that lives from bees to trees, harmony

from root and branch to you and me

must one way or another declare unique cry

its self, song, direction longed to find.

Its melic presence

and cosmic-willed intent

to survive.

Everything needs to interact

with others also extant.

Each single living organism in the world

must communicate…

expressing identity, pronouncing yearning

and the right to be alive.

From the very start

from the beating heart

from the first breath

as well until the last

everything speaks…

In fancy tongue or brightly colored,

with impressive stature or flapping wings,

shouts or cries or otherwise sings…

each and every single living thing

must communicate

as a result

of the utterance

that made us.

Since the age of 5, Kevin EM Rodgers has wondered if he’s alive… and what was the point for the pain of it all. His entire life he’s searched for purpose and reason, sometimes finding them hidden in plain sight. He tends to combine science and mysticism to make some sense of it all.