Three Poems

none

accomplice

he shoves a rusty crowbar into my hands

i want you to climb up on the roof

tear up some of the shingles

make it look like storm damage

he guides me to the battered

aluminum ladder leaning against the house

hurry before a neighbor sees you

mothers intuition

over maxwell house coffee

and all the fixings

and toasted cinnamon raisin bread

sagging under heaps of no salt butter

i knew i was dying she said bluntly

as she sawed a piece of toast in half

like a butcher attacking a carcass

finalities

your life is like a sweater

she wheezed weakly between

stolen gasps of oxygen from

those goddamned plastic tubes

pull a string and you never

know what will unravel and

then i found myself laughing

there was never a time when

i didnt love you she said

as if i didnt already know