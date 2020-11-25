In this random pick-up-sticks, double helix

Melting pot amalgam and gene pool diaspora

Of multiracial physiognomy, skin color,

And multilingual saga, rhythm, and song

Of European, African, Asian, Semitic,

And Native Peoples world and voice

That is La Tierra Nueva, Las Americas,

What is it, here today, to be a person,

To be, certifiably, a human being,

And can we, that being, intervene

Upon our predisposed tribal fears,

Prejudice, and self judgement of value

And humanity based on heritage,

Wealth, gender, and skin tone?

Are we, the People,

This mixed breed

Born of diversity,

Are we to be deemed

A rich tapestry

Or merely a tattered,

Battle-torn crazy quilt?

History is waiting to see.

Robert Porath is a retired carpenter with a BA in English from CU-Boulder. You can read more at his blog: Notes from the Provinces.