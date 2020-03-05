TWO MODELS

none

“Game recognises game”

Popular saying

Used in some

Black people’s

Conversations

Normally blurted out

When one sees

Their best qualities

In another.

Example given:

Back in the 1950s,

A Florida

Cheesecake model

Didn’t want to

Limit herself to being

Before flashing cameras.

So she switched positions.

The camera

Was in her hands

For a change.

The amateur

Photographer

In this tale—let’s

Call her Bunny—

Was found by

Her other self:

A New York

City model

Visiting Miami

On holiday—let’s

Call that one Bettie—

Leather corsets

Knee-high stiletto

Heeled boots

Were kept out of

Those photo shoots.

Bunny believed that

The female form

Could stand on its own

And that was no lie

Considering the sometimes

Pin-up had Manhattan’s

Reigning pin-up

Queen Bettie to work with.

Potential best seller

Who could flex

Into any pose,

In many guises:

A housewife,

A vixen,

A splashing

Beach bunny,

A female

Tarzan in

Leopard skin,

A fisherwoman

On a boat reeling in

Her catch in the raw,

Decorating a small

Christmas tree with just

A Santa hat & a wink—

“Game recognises game”—

Dee Allen is an African-Italian performance poet based in Oakland, California, active on the creative writing and Spoken Word tips since the early 1990s. He’s the author of five books and 24 anthology appearances under his figurative belt so far.