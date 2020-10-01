‘Tulips and Other Flowers in a Glass Bowl’ by Ambrosius Bosschaert the Elder (1573-1621)

tea leaves

spell out my

thursday blues

my mother calls it

restless mind.

Plastic tulips sit

on my nightstand

so that at least one thing

is timeless

every morning the

sun sinks into

my chambers

invitation only

I make groundless

decisions

within these buoyant

walls.

Amanda Boyer is a CU-Boulder graduate and creative personality who writes poetry and fiction and spends her off days with her golden retriever, strongly defending hops over malt.