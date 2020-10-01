‘Tulips and Other Flowers in a Glass Bowl’ by Ambrosius Bosschaert the Elder (1573-1621)
tea leaves
spell out my
thursday blues
my mother calls it
restless mind.
Plastic tulips sit
on my nightstand
so that at least one thing
is timeless
every morning the
sun sinks into
my chambers
invitation only
I make groundless
decisions
within these buoyant
walls.
Amanda Boyer is a CU-Boulder graduate and creative personality who writes poetry and fiction and spends her off days with her golden retriever, strongly defending hops over malt.