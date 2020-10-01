WANDERER

By
Amanda Boyer
-
0
Bosschaert the elder, Ambrosius; Tulips and Other Flowers in a Glass Bowl; National Trust, Calke Abbey; http://www.artuk.org/artworks/tulips-and-other-flowers-in-a-glass-bowl-169376
‘Tulips and Other Flowers in a Glass Bowl’ by Ambrosius Bosschaert the Elder (1573-1621)

tea leaves 
spell out my 
thursday blues 
my mother calls it 
restless mind. 

Plastic tulips sit 
on my nightstand 
so that at least one thing 
is timeless 

every morning the 
sun sinks into 
my chambers 
invitation only 

I make groundless 
decisions 
within these buoyant 
walls.

Amanda Boyer is a CU-Boulder graduate and creative personality who writes poetry and fiction and spends her off days with her golden retriever, strongly defending hops over malt.  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Stretch of the West

If I Could Fight

What I saw