Grandma said, “you catch more flies

With honey than with vinegar”

I wondered…

She herself was vinegar

She never made sweet things

Or said sweet words

Was she afraid of catching flies?

She said, “you already know what you did right,

So I’m here to tell you

What you did wrong.”

Sour, sour as vinegar

She lingers in my memory

As I were a fly she didn’t

Want to catch.

What vinegar lingered in her memory?

What soured her life?

Was there no sweet and nourishing hand?

Unknown…

Send blessings to that sour spirit.

Wish that it may find at last

Its own sweet and honeyed path.

Ingrid Asmus


