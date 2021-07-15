I keep myself busy long enough to not remember the time.

I keep track of minutes best in the mountains

feeling them passing like a rhythm in my mind.

My head is so full

of so many small things I can’t describe

but when I think

of you, I think of riding the bus too far

because you didn’t tell me the stop to get off at

I think of hazed sundown hikes

in trails of packed, dry dirt

where we drank too much

and stumbled back down

through the dark

I never knew the way the mountains held me

until I felt

their absence. Fondness

is just another word

for forgetting

this dirt is not Boulder dirt and I can’t sleep on a soft,

sunken bed. This sunshine

is not Boulder sunshine, but I am happy anyways

I pray to God there is something left of me tomorrow

and whatever it may be,

it is yours

for the taking

Chloe Chinchilla is a poet and nonprofit manager living in Salt Lake City, Utah.