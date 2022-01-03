Resources for those affected by the Marshall Fire

A Disaster Assistance Center has been opened at 1755 S. Public Road in Lafayette, open seven days a week 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those who lost homes or were displaced from their homes. It offers consultation of property loss and filing claims for assistance; gift cards for replacement of food and transportation costs; information about short-term and long-term housing; help with vital records; referrals to emergency shelters; food assistance; mental health services; COVID-19 tests; transportation vouchers; and referrals for personal finance planning.

Those impacted by the Marshall Fire are encouraged to visit www.boco.org/MarshallFire and www.boco.org/MarshallFireEspanol to learn about the recovery process and find out about available resources for which they may qualify. Opportunities for making donations or volunteering to help the community recovery are also available on these pages. Emergency response information about the Marshall Fire continues to be published on the Boulder Office of Emergency Management site at www.BoulderOEM.com.

A website with resources for victims of the fire is at www.marshallfirehelp.com.

Restaurants offering free meals for those displaced are listed at https://boulderdowntown.com/boulder–fire-response-resources-restaurants-revive.

To provide housing for victims of the fire, visit Airbnb Open Homes, BC United, or the community organizing spreadsheet.

To donate money to fire victims, visit Community Foundation Boulder County or ColoradoGives.org.

To volunteer to help fire victims, visit Colorado Responds.

More assistance and ways to help victims of the fire.

If you’re seeking housing, check the Boulder Area Rental Housing Association, BC United, or the community organizing spreadsheet.

List of discounted hotel rooms (Boulder)

List of discounted hotel rooms (Denver metro)

Directory of vacant rental housing units available for immediate move-in

Donations are also accepted at Sister Carmen in Lafayette.

Childcare, home goods, clothing, and kids’ stuff can be offered via this community organizing spreadsheet.

To provide shelter for large animals, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1850883771730463/

To report lost or found pets, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/bouldercountyfirelostfoundpets.

Those whose places of work were impacted can file an emergency unemployment insurance claim.

If you lost your social security cards or passports or generally need FEMA disaster assistance, call Congressman Joe Neguse’s office at 303-334-1045 or Senator Michael Bennet’s office at 303-455-7600.

Full list of federal resources

The Buff Pantry is collecting donations and operating drop-in hours Jan. 3-6 to support those impacted by the Marshall Fire.

Fire and recovery resources for businesses

More tips, including explaining fires to children boco.org/WildfireMentalHealth

Mental Health Partners

If your home was impacted by the #MarshallFire, the Post Office in Louisville has your mail ready for pick up.

On Thursday, January 6, visit the Free Market for Fire Survivors at Rayback Collective.

Thanks to BoulderBeat.news for its assistance in aggregating these resources