Glassblower: Hillary Cooper (aka Hilltree Glass)

How long have you blown glass?

Since 2008.

What—or who—drew you to the art form?

I’ve loved art since I was little, but my learning about art history and glass art started when I was in high school. I attended a fine-arts academy and played with many mediums in different classes, but ultimately I wanted to pursue a glassblowing apprenticeship, which I started at 16 years old.

How do you develop concepts for pieces/what inspires you?

I’m drawn to nature, music, femininity and art in all forms. Most everything I make is freehanded off the top of my head or comes from my sketchbook.

What are some of your favorite techniques to include in pieces?

I like drawing images on clear hollow bubbles with thin stringers of colored glass, a technique called a disc flip. I also love sculpting and carving glass into shapes with limited tools, like a knife, dental picks and torch flame.

What compels you to create pipes?

Glassblowing is all I’ve ever done as a career-artist—I’m very passionate about what I do. There’s so much creative freedom in being able to transfer my love for art and glass into an everyday product that most people use in their daily routine or display in their home. My pipes will outlive me, and I hope there will be people in the world collecting my pipes because they love my art.

Who are some glass blowers—locally or globally—you admire?

Having grown up in Austin, Texas and Colorado, I look up to Laceface, x, Dellene Peralta, Renee Patula, Spiller Woods, Gina Gaffner (@glassbyboots) and so many other women.