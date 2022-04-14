Glassblower: Ryan Beck (aka Swank)

Insta: @swankglass

How long have you blown glass?

Since 2015.

What—or who—drew you to the art form?

As a young kid, I was mesmerized the first time I saw glass get molten and stretched, and I was always drawn to glass-made goods. Then one day, a buddy introduced me to lampworking (a type of glasswork in which a torch or lamp is used to melt the glass) and I fell in love.

How do you develop concepts for pieces/what inspires you?

What intrigues me nowadays is figuring out the chemistry behind what I do.

What are some of your favorite techniques to include in pieces?

My go-to is the “fume” technique: I vaporize gold and silver in the flame onto tubing, then encase and manipulate it. I develop what I do via trial and error, which pairs with my evolving understanding of chemistry through experimentation and research. Ultimately I try to figure out the hows and whys to better control the color of my fume.

What compels you to create pipes?

I got drawn to making pipes because it was the only way I knew how to make a living wage and not work for someone else. My connection with the pipe has grown much deeper, because I’m making a meditation tool in addition to a utilitarian art form. I like to make pieces that allow one to get lost in gazing at it.

I gain inspiration through my love of digging and collecting gems and minerals. I try to achieve this gem-like quality through the faceting and gem tone colors of my fume.

Who are some glass blowers—locally or globally—you admire?

Maka B (@makabillion), the best fume glass artist I know; Adam Driver (@theghostofchristmas) taught my first pipemaking lesson and continues to push me to better my fundamentals; and Whit Vardaman (@whitv.glass) works hard and taught me to more deeply understand the process that is pipe making.