Glassblower: Tim Farrell

How long have you blown glass?

Since 2015.

What—or who—drew you to the art form?

My first heady dry pipe (Voorhees x Slinger) in 2013 opened me up to the world of functional glass art and the possibilities of the medium. The film Degenerate Art by Marble Slinger further solidified my goal to create smokeable art for the rest of my life.

How do you develop concepts for pieces/what inspires you?

I’m inspired partially by what I see in the world around me, and partially by my growth as an artist who focuses on line work. I’m interested in combining aesthetically appealing patterns to form cohesive designs.

What are some of your favorite techniques to include in pieces?

One of my favorite aspects of blowing glass is focusing on sculptural techniques. It’s particularly satisfying to sculpt forms with faces and see my creations come to life. As a carver, I enjoy laying down repetitive patterns that make people question if the work is hand- or machine-made.

What compels you to create pipes?

Cannabis has been an integral part of my life since a young age. I’ve always considered myself an advocate of the plant prior to its legalization, so it feels right to create artistic pipes which facilitate the experiences of others. For many of us, smoking cannabis is a meaningful act, and it’s been a part of culture since the early days of human history. I enjoy putting my energy into objects that facilitate this tradition.

Who are some glass blowers—locally or globally—you admire?

Locally, I always enjoy seeing what Calm and Scotty Mickle (@calmbo and @scottymickle) put out. Hoobs (@hoobsglass) and Buck (@buckglass) really push the fold of what can be done with glass in an architectural sense. Internationally, Aquarius from Japan has to be one of my favorite sculptors of all time.