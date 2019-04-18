How to celebrate 420

Susan France

It’s safe to assume that everyone is stoned on April 20. It might not be true, but thinking that will help you be less paranoid when you’re interacting with the world on Saturday. What’s the proper way to celebrate the highest of holidays? I smoke weed. Since I smoke weed every day, it doesn’t sound that special, but trust me, it is. There’s no one definitive way to spend 420, but there are plenty of unofficial traditions I look forward to. Here are some ways to take full advantage of the holiday.

Wake and Bake. Why not? It’s Saturday and you already filed for your tax extension. This day is about over-indulging. Throw some of your kid’s Pop-tarts in the toaster and smoke a joint with your coffee.

Reflect. 420 is a special day, even if you get high every day. It’s a time to think about your personal relationship with the plant, how it’s evolved over time and what it means to your life.

Get outside. April in Colorado means blizzards followed by shorts weather. You won’t be shamed for staying inside, but if it’s nice out, go blaze in the sun and think about how nice it’s going to be outside once you can finally pack away your down jacket for the season.

Hit up those sales. It will be the first time the industry has had a Saturday “420” since full legalization in some states. With 10 states having legalized recreational cannabis and 33 states having legalized medical cannabis, dispensaries everywhere are expecting big crowds drawn in by equally big promotions. Experts predict that this year’s holiday will be the biggest sales day for retailers in 420 history, with some predictions showing that $90 million could be spent on weed this year on 420.

Eat munchie food. You’re not allowed to eat healthy today. Don’t even try. This is the day for eating all the junk food you crave but never eat. Visit Carl’s Jr. at 4050 Colorado Blvd. in Denver. Available only on April 20, this location is offering a CBD-infused burger called the Rocky Mountain High CheeseBurger Delight, complete with a mayonnaise-based Santa Fe Sauce infused with 5 milligrams of CBD. The CBD oil, derived from hemp, is provided by Colorado company BlueBird Botanicals. Here’s the official description: The Rocky Mountain High CheeseBurger Delight features two 100 percent charbroiled beef patties paired with Carl’s Jr. signature Santa Fe Sauce infused with hemp-based CBD oil, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and Crisscut fries to give the burger the extra crunch — all between a premium bun.

“We’re testing at one store in Denver, a city which has been a trailblazer in the CBD movement. We have done our due-diligence that we are bringing this to our consumers in a safe and delicious way, and we’re thrilled to be testing on April 20, 2019,” the company says in a statement confirming the promotion.

Take action. Not everyone can celebrate today, so be an activist for those who can’t. Just because a bunch of white people are making money and being open about being pot dealers, doesn’t mean the war on drugs is over for everyone. Take some time to research the history of legalized cannabis and how people of color have been affected. Take some time to look at the bills the State of Colorado and the federal government are considering that will affect cannabis access and opportunity.

Watch the classics. Broad City. Weeds. Pineapple Express. The Big Lebowski. Harold and Kumar. Half-Baked. Dazed and Confused. Cheech and Chong. Spend some time with your favorite stoners from pop culture.

Spark up with friends at 4:20. Hang out with the people in your life with whom you really enjoy getting stoned. As you pass around the 4:20 joint, think about the experiences and friendships that being a part of this culture have brought to your life. Let those people know how much they mean to you.

Show compassion to the haters. Be respectful that not everyone smokes pot or enjoys the smell. I would be so pissed if someone blew a vape cloud or puffed a cigarette in my face, so don’t do it to people with pot, especially if they hate it. Leave them alone on 420 and maybe they’ll talk less shit about stoners. Be respectful about where you consume, stay away from families and kids.