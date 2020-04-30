Educational resources

The Museum of Boulder has compiled a list of lesson plans, downloadable activities and local history references for teachers to use. You can also take a short survey to help the museum know what resources you need, museumofboulder.org/teacherresources.

Artifacts Alive! Printable Boulder History Program Materials. Looking for a way to incorporate primary sources in an engaging way for your elementary school class? This program is made up of skits for students to perform that will bring artifacts from Boulder’s history to life! It’s also great for creative families looking for some group activities they can do indoors together, museumofboulder.org/artifacts-alive-program-materials

History Colorado Daily Virtual Live Lessons For Spring Semester 2020. Enjoy daily learning experiences from History Colorado.Connect with live educators over Zoom as they explore the past through Hands-On History @ Home. History Colorado’s museum professionals will bring live daily activities rooted in history to enrich your home learning experiences at 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays during school closures, historycolorado.org/hands-history-home

Colorado History Online Digital Exhibit Program. Online exhibits make Colorado history come alive through creative presentation of authentic artifacts, historical images and audio-visual materials. Interactive and social media components provide forums for conversation relating past themes and issues to contemporary life. History Colorado’s online exhibits include: Amache: Japanese Internment in Colorado; Colorado and the Fur Trade: Bent’s Fort; La Gente: Colorado’s Hispano History; African American History in Colorado; and Ute Tribal Paths, exhibits.historycolorado.org

Teacher Resources From The National Museum of the American Indian. From digital lessons to teaching guides and videos, these lessons from the Smithsonian are a great resource for supporting your curriculum about Native American history and cultures with multi-dimensional perspectives, americanindian.si.edu/nk360/resources

Courts In The Community Lesson Plans. These 16 lesson plans cover a variety of topics introducing high school students to multiple aspects of the Colorado judicial system. Each is complete with a personalized introduction on the topic by a current or former Supreme Court justice or Court of Appeals judge. They were developed in conjunction with the Colorado Supreme Court and Colorado Court of Appeals “Courts in the Community” program, cjlc.colorado.gov/courts-community-lesson-plans

Colorful History Educational Comics And Teacher Guide. Students will have the opportunity to zoom through the cosmos with Scott Carpenter, relive the Titanic tragedy through the eyes of Molly Brown, ride to Washington D.C., with Madeleine Albright, celebrate victory with John Elway, and learn so much more about the “colorful” state of Colorado and beyond through these comic book pages. Each comic is accompanied by a teacher’s guide from Pop Culture Classroom, classroom.popcultureclassroom.org/product/educational-comix-series/colorful-history

Teach The Archive Of COVID-19. This evolving digital exhibit crowd-sources primary sources of the COVID-19 pandemic and Arizona State University masters students curate them into a multi-media documentation of people’s experiences of this unprecedented moment, covid19.omeka.net

Boulder History Timeline. A timeline of some of the notable things that have happened in Boulder through the years, museumofboulder.org/time

Boulder History Blog. Looking for inspiration for stories to include in your Boulder history units? Check out Museum of Boulder’s blog for a variety of lesser-known vignettes of Boulder history, museumofboulder.org/blog