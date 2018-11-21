Letters: 11/22/18

Wikimedia Commons

Pardon your turkey

While President Trump is pardoning a turkey for Thanksgiving, every one of us can exercise that same presidential power by choosing a non-violent Thanksgiving observance.

And here are some other good reasons:

• You can brag about pardoning a turkey – like Trump (or not).

• You will stay awake for your entire favorite football game.

• Your sensible vegetarian kid won’t have to boycott the family dinner.

• Plant-based holiday roasts don’t have to carry government warning labels.

• You won’t have to call Poultry Hotline to keep your family out of the hospital.

• Your body will appreciate a holiday from the fat, cholesterol and hormones.

• You won’t sweat the environment and food resources devastation guilt trip.

• You won’t spend a sleepless night wondering how the turkey lived and died.

Seriously, this Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health and happiness with a life-affirming, cruelty-free feast of plant-based holiday roast, vegetables, fruits and grains.

Our own dinner will feature a store-bought plant-based holiday roast, mashed potatoes, stuffed squash, candied yams, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. An internet search on “vegetarian Thanksgiving” is getting us more recipes than we could possibly use.

Rudolph Helman/Boulder

Vindication Brewing: Gone but not forgotten

The closing of Vindication Brewing just seven months past still stings. It is missed.

It seems inevitable that craft breweries will come and go, but this one hurt because the beers were so excellent, and the brew crew befriended us.

Their process known as Brewtegrity® was “the practice of brewing beer with the utmost integrity for quality and transparency.” The beers were of the highest quality — each carefully crafted, made without use of chemical additives and labeled honestly. No anti-foam, no yeast washing.

They faithfully practiced Brewtegrity, but it was much more than a process. It was how they comported themselves, always with integrity, honesty and humility. They worked incredibly hard at their craft, cut no corners and produced some of the best beers Boulder County will ever enjoy.

The brewery is shut, the scrumptious beers no longer flow, but not forgotten. All the best to Eric, Bridgette, Marty, Sanj and Timson. Success is more than bottom-line performance, it’s also the joy you bring to others, and you made the world better one beer at a time.

They will always be Kettle and Stone Brewing. Forget that other stone, it’s just a noun for purveying pedestrian beer. American Bold, Freedom Stout, Momentum, Winchester Wheat and the wicked Devil’s Helper will live on in our hearts. Thanks for the great times.

Robert Carrier/Erie