Adapted for Accessibility Camps 2021

Colorado Conservatory of Dance’s Summer Camps

Broomfield

303-466-5685

ccdance.org/adaptive-dance-program

Ballet Expressions is an inclusive program with a specifically designed adaptive curriculum, which provides children of all abilities with a therapeutic dance experience. Students are given the tools for a successful exploration of dance while being in a safe environment. Students will gain increased body awareness, develop fundamental motor skills, improve self-esteem, concentration and focus, and have fun expressing themselves creatively. Classes are taught by Heather Sutton, registered dance/movement therapist with degrees in special physical education and motor development and somatic counseling psychotherapy. Each 30- to 45-minute class is targeted based on age and ability, as determined by the instructor. Ballet Expressions is appropriate for ages 6 and up. All classes are currently held via Zoom.

Camp Wapiyapi

303-534-0883

campwapiyapi.org

Camp Wapiyapi is specially created for children to recapture the delight and spontaneity of being childlike, which cancer has stolen from them — at no charge to the families. “They can try things in a safe environment and focus on play, rather than on being sick,” shares Meg Macy, M.D., Children’s Hospital Colorado. “The emotional benefit of this is immense.” Friendships nurtured at camp not only create a fun and memorable experience, but also promote continued healing as these relationships grow. This year’s “Best Week of the Year” camp will be help online, with in-person camp at Quaker Ridge Camp resuming in 2022. But volunteers are eager to reach kids this summer and beyond with bigger and better virtual experiences.