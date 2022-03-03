Adapted for Accessibility Camps 2022

Day Camps

Brain Balance of Superior

Superior, 970-431-0050, brainbalance.com

The Brain Balance Program addresses the root-cause of challenges with focus, attention, memory, social skills, cognition and more. This comprehensive approach uses tailored activities, exercises and nutrition to stimulate new and stronger information pathways in the brain. Call to schedule your free consultation.

Colorado Center for the Blind Summer Youth Programs

Littleton, 303-778-1130, ext. 222, cocenter.org

We have programs that teach the skills of blindness and offer exciting recreational activities for students in elementary school, middle school, high school and college prep.

Colorado Conservatory of Dance’s Summer Camps

Broomfield, 303-466-5685, ccdance.org/adaptive-dance-program

Dance Expressions is an inclusive program with a specifically designed adaptive curriculum, which provides children of all abilities with a therapeutic dance experience. Students will gain increased body awareness, develop fundamental motor skills, improve self-esteem, concentration and focus, and have fun expressing themselves creatively. Classes are taught by Heather Sutton—registered dance/movement therapist with degrees in Special Physical Education & Motor Development and Somatic Counseling Psychotherapy. Each 30-45 minute class is targeted based on age and ability, as determined by the instructor. Dance Expressions is appropriate for ages 6+.

Learning Pathways

Boulder, 303-449-1941, learningpathwayscolorado.com

We provide a summer boost for the struggling reader or who has been diagnosed with dyslexia. Orton-Gillingham instruction is used along with activities to engage and ignite learning. Two, three-week sessions, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Session 1: June 6-24; and Session 2: July 11-29.

Yay! Camp

Highlands Ranch, 303-569-2333, eastersealscolorado.org

Helping children ages 7-18 with disabilities live with equality, dignity and independence.

Overnight

Camp Wapiyapi

303-534-0883, campwapiyapi.org

Camp Wapiyapi is offers programs for children with cancer, at no charge to the families. With a dedicated medical staff volunteering onsite, parents relax and reconnect which is crucial to strengthening the family as a unit. It also provides life-changing experiences for hundreds of volunteer companions who support the children at camp.

First Descents

Nationwide Programs including Ouray, Estes Park, and Buena Vista, Colorado, 303-945-2490, firstdescents.org

First Descents (FD) provides life-changing outdoor adventures for young adults impacted by cancer and other serious health conditions through all-inclusive, week-long programs, including whitewater kayaking, rock climbing, and surfing.

Rocky Mountain Village

Empire, 303-569-2333, eastersealscolorado.org

A comprehensive summer camp program serving children and adults with a wide variety of special needs.