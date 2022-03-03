Arts & Crafts

Day Camps

Hart Students League of Denver

Denver

303-778-6990, ext. 0

ASLD.org

Visual art camps and teen studios for young artists ages 6-17. Build a foundation of art skills or just have fun exploring your creativity. Online and in-person, morning and afternoon camps, with additional supervised care available. Scholarships are available now and on a rolling basis throughout the summer.

Boulder School of Fine Art Summer Camp

Boulder

303-819-5923

bsofa.net

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m., July 18-22 and 25-29. Students are invited to join BSOFA’s summer art camp for two weeks of inspiring skill building and fun art making. Students will draw anime, create figure and animal sculptures with clay, draw and paint mythical classical gods and beasts, learn about storyboarding a movie and go outside to draw and paint in their journals. Registration cutoff is June 1.

Color Me Mine

Boulder

303-443-3469

boulder.colormemine.com

Join locally owned and operated Color Me Mine for a fun-filled, artistic summer! Walk-ins always welcome, or check out one of our fun kid’s night/day out events.

HColorado Academy

Summer Arts Academy

Denver

303-914-2531

coloradoacademysummer.org

This program offers exciting, hands-on experience for young studio artists to learn various art techniques.

Crackpots Creativity Camp

Longmont

303-776-2211

ecrackpots.com

Kids learn and have fun while expressing their creativity. Pottery painting, glass fusing, clay and more.

KidzToPros STEM, Sports & Arts Summer Camps

Boulder, Broomfield, Thornton, Denver and suburbs

877-202-1554

kidztopros.com

Explore, learn and thrive at KidzToPros STEM, Arts and Sports Summer Camps for kids ages 4 to 14! Led by top-tier instructors who are enthusiastic about child development, KidzToPros will ignite your child’s creativity and passion for learning. KidzToPros Arts Camps encourage imaginative thinking and inspire kids to look at things from a new perspective. From arts skills to graphic design, music production and filmmaking, kids will learn to express themself and inspire others!

Kids Clay Camp

Lafayette

303-926-0996

mudslingerspottery.com

These camps are a unique offering during the summer months! During this one-week class (Monday-Friday), students will explore potters’ wheel and hand-building techniques with hands-on assistance to make wonderful vessels and sculptures. We encourage creativity while learning the basics and developing personal styles. $150 tuition includes all materials and firing.

Open Hands Art Camp

Longmont

720-400-1319

openwindowstudio.org

Open Hands Art Camp, now located on a small family farm near Longmont, offers half-day and full-day camps throughout the summer for ages 6-17. Led by local artist Page Zekonis and ceramic artist Catharine Hull, Open Hands camp is designed to spark imagination, experimentation and creative fun in paint, clay and mixed media. Each week is limited to 12 campers divided into two groups of six. For more information contact Page at 720-400-1319.

STEAMrollers (YMCA of Northern Colorado)

Boulder and Loveland

303-443-4474

ymcanoco.org

The Y offers STEAMrollers morning and afternoon programs that help children build their confidence—while having fun, getting creative and discovering their talents. The morning program encompasses all areas of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. The afternoon program provides a variety of activities that focus on the visual and performing arts. Financial assistance available.

Pottery Camps—with Studio Arts Boulder and Boulder Parks & Recreation

Boulder

720-379-6033

studioartsboulder.org/camps

Studio Arts Boulder is offering week-long pottery camps for kids of all ages! Campers of all skill levels will have plenty of time to create and learn new techniques. Wheel-throwing or hand-building camps run each morning and afternoon Monday-Friday with the option to add supervised lunch. Each instructor is background checked, CPR certified, and health screened before each day.

The Arts HUB

Lafayette

303-229-1127

artshub.org

The Arts HUB offers several summer camps for kids ages 4-17: art, dance, theater, circus arts, music and more.

The French Immersion Summer Camp

Boulder

303-819-4084

blossominternationalpreschool.com

Blossom French Bilingual Preschool offers a variety of Waldorf inspired summer camp options blended with French language and culture. Ages 4-8 years. Monday-Friday, June 6-July 29. No camp on July 4. For siblings, there’s a 5% discount.

Tinker @ BMoCA

Boulder

303-503-1902

tinkerartstudio.com

Tinker Art Studio and Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA) have teamed up to bring a summer full of art camps to BMoCA’s beautiful space! Our lineup of camps include: Art at the Museum, culpt & Build, Art in Motion, Painters Camp, Realistic Drawing, Sewing Camp, Teen Paint, Teen Draw and Rainbow Sparkle Camp. Every day includes an art lesson, open art exploration and time outdoors.

Tinker Art Studio

Boulder

303-503-1902

tinkerartstudio.com

Join Tinker this summer in our beautiful South Boulder studio! Choose from a huge selection of art camps for ages 3.5-16. We are excited to launch a series of brand new camps including Puppy Camp, Rainbow Sparkle Camp, Treasure Island, Pizza Party Camp and Glow in the Dark Art Camp! We’ll also have our favorite staples like wheel throwing and hand building clay camps, make and play, fairy keepers camp, realistic drawing, origami, teen camps and so much more. Every day includes an art lesson, open art exploration, movement and time outdoors—led by experienced teachers.

Young Artists at Work @ Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

Boulder

303-443-2122, ext. 105

bmoca.org

School days-off day camps offer a dynamic and inspiring day of artistic expression, where campers explore artists and art materials, and have fun together in an art museum setting! Open to students K-6th grade. Dates for spring 2022: April 25, 9 a.m–4 p.m. at BMoCA. Exciting summer camps will be offered for eight weeks between June 13-Aug. 11 in partnership with Tinker Art Studio. Each week has a different theme.