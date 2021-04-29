Best of Boulder 2021 – Fitness & Health

BARBER SHOP

Floyd’s 99 Barbershop

2540 Baseline Road, 303-317-2110

2790 Pearl St., 303-442-2279

Silver: Voodoo Hair Lounge

Bronze: Rollins Barbershop

Write-in: Good Barbers

It’s no surprise that our readers chose Floyd’s 99 Barbershop as their go-to place for cuts, shaves and facial hair waxes. Floyd’s is a full-service barbershop with a friendly staff, clean environment and fun atmosphere, and the stylists are ready to undo what you did to your hair during the lockdown.

CHIROPRACTOR

Apex Chiropractic

183 S. Taylor Ave., Suite 162, Louisville, 720-328-1790

Silver: The Joint Chiropractic

Bronze: Boulder Sports Chiropractic

Write-in: Well Spine Family Chiropractic

Whether you have pain from an athletic injury, issues with substance abuse, strain from pregnancy or emotional distress from depression, Apex Chiropractic can help you achieve a better quality of life through evidence-based chiropractic treatment. Dr. Shane Kurth and the Apex team use the three-part NeuroTECH Exam and the Torque Release Technique to pinpoint the precise areas your body’s symptoms are coming from. No wonder our readers say Apex is the place to go to get your body and mind aligned.

NAIL SALON

jlounge Natural Nail Bar & Spa

3003 Walnut St., 720-484-6669

Silver: Contempo Nails

Bronze: Orange Poppy Spa

Write-in: LA Nails

Shape, soak, trim, massage, buff, polish. Maybe add a foot scrub and warm booties. At jlounge Natural Nail Bar & Spa, products are selected not only because they are all natural, but also because they benefit your skin. These trained nail technicians focus on which products are most beneficial for each season, using essential oils and salts to detoxify and remineralize for the ultimate in relaxation. Treat yourself.

HOSPITAL

Boulder Community Health

Multiple Locations

Silver: Foothills Hospital

Bronze: Avista Adventist Hospital

Write-in: UCHealth Long’s Peak

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, the frontline workers at Boulder Community Health were there for the community — although there was never any doubt they would be, given the facility’s history of excellent service, medical care and patient appreciation. With a wide range of specialty and general services, Boulder Community Health has been serving the community for almost a century, and we don’t know what we’d do without it.

DENTIST

Louisville Dental Associates

1760 Centennial Drive, Louisville, 303-665-7505

Silver: North Boulder Dental Group

Bronze: Alpine Dental Health

Write-in: Murray Family Dentistry

When it comes to choosing a dentist, you want someone who can provide comprehensive care for the whole family. That’s why our readers say to visit Dr. Chuck Skinner and Dr. Brian Chudleigh and the friendly staff at Louisville Dental Associates. Get dental exams, digital X-rays and teeth cleaning or periodontist services, including gum disease treatment and scaling and root planing. If you need restorative dental services, including dental crowns, dental bridges, dentures and dental implants, this is the place. Louisville Dental Associates even offer affordable cosmetic dentistry services including teeth whitening, cosmetic dental surgery, composite fillings and porcelain veneers.

MARTIAL ARTS

Easton Training Center

2005 32nd St., 303-938-1275

Silver: Boulder Ki Aikido

Bronze: Boulder Karate

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai are two of the most effective and practical martial arts to develop both self-defense skills and lifetime physical fitness. Jiu Jitsu teaches a unique skill set; it’s all about leverage and joint manipulation. Muay Thai is “the art of eight limbs.” These are the foundations of Easton Training Center, our readers’ choice for martial arts studio in Boulder County. Easton has also added kickboxing, kids martial arts and mixed martial arts to its repertoire.

URGENT CARE CENTER

Boulder Community Health Urgent Care

Multiple Locations

Silver: Boulder Medical Center

Bronze: UCHealth Urgent Care

Sickness doesn’t confine itself to business hours. So when your doctor isn’t available or you can’t (or don’t) want to wait, Boulder Community Health Urgent Care offers walk-in treatment of common illnesses and minor injuries at a lower cost than an emergency department. Patients are seen on a walk-in basis, no appointments required, seven days a week, 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No wonder our readers trust BCH Urgent Care.

DANCE STUDIO

Alchemy of Movement

2436 30th St., 303-449-4410

Silver: Boulder Ballet

Bronze: Block 1750

Write-in: Kinesis Dance

Our readers say there’s no better dance studio than Alchemy of Movement. With myriad classes to choose from — Zumba, hip-hop, hula and more — there is no shortage of options whether you’re looking to exercise, break free or a little of both. Learn from a long list of skilled and trained teachers, make new friends and learn something new.

YOGA STUDIO

Yoda Pod Boulder

1890 30th St., 303-444-4232

Silver: CorePower Yoga

Bronze: Little Yoga Studio

Write-in: Kaiut Yoga Boulder

With a variety of styles and traditions, the classes at Yoga Pod Boulder offer a place to develop skill, destress and build strength, all with the goal of reaching a healthier mind and body space. For beginners and advanced practitioners alike, these folks will take you on an ancient journey to achieve a more fulfilling future. Yoga Pod’s put safety precautions in place and it offers lessons in-person and online.

VETERINARY CARE

Alpine Hospital for Animals

3210 Valmont Road, 303-443-9661

Silver: Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Bronze: Arapahoe Animal Hospital

Write-in: South Boulder Animal Hospital

They say dog is man’s best friend, but we think any pet is the ultimate human companion. Alpine Hospital for Animals has been providing compassionate and comprehensive veterinary care for animal companions from Boulder County for more than 50 years, caring for small animals and exotics using traditional Western medicine, alternative Eastern therapies and full dental and surgical treatments. The team at Alpine understands the special role your pet plays in your family and are dedicated to becoming your partner in your pet’s health care.

CLIMBING/PARKOUR GYM

Boulder Rock Club

2829 Mapleton Ave., 303-447-2804

Silver: The Spot Climbing Gym

Bronze: Movement Climbing & Fitness

Write-in: SuperHuman Academy

If you have to exercise, you really can’t do anything better for your body than climbing. Not only does it work every muscle group and engage your body aerobically and anaerobically, it also stimulates your mental prowess as you problem-solve to make your way up the wall. When it comes to indoor climbing, our readers say head to Boulder Rock Club. With a combination of 200 high-quality routes and boulder problems, new routes are set up three times a week, and no route or problem over two months old. Both the most discerning climbers in the world and beginners are welcome at Boulder Rock Club.

PILATES STUDIO

The Pilates Center

2127 28th St., 303-494-3400

Silver: Bolder Pilates

Bronze: BoulderBodyworks

Write-in: Pat Guyton Pilates

Two sisters, Amy Taylor Alpers and Rachel Taylor Segel, founded The Pilates Center in Boulder in 1990, after training under Romana Kryzanowska, Joseph Pilates’ protégé. That legacy’s gotta mean something when it comes to why our readers say this is the best Pilates studio in Boulder County. These women make it their mission to heal the world by teaching Pilates, and their passion and commitment to maintaining the integrity of the method inspires others to become teachers. So schedule a class, book a private session or join The Pilates Center Teacher Training Program and discover the teacher within yourself.

ACUPUNCTURE CLINIC

Acupuncture Clinic of Boulder

2500 30th St., Suite 205, 720-791-9682

Silver: Boulder Community Acupuncture

Bronze: Beth Kearns Acupuncture

Write-in: BoulderBodyworks

The popularity of acupuncture continues to grow throughout the West, as this ancient Chinese practice is known to relieve symptoms and promote relaxation. At the Acupuncture Clinic of Boulder, these trained professionals stimulate blood flow, relax and retrain muscles, soothe nerves and re-energize the body’s natural healing system. They promise to bring your body back to balance and allow for natural and comprehensive healing, while also providing dietary counseling, oriental massage, herbal remedies, cupping and Moxibustion (a technique to stimulate acupuncture points with heat).

DAY SPA

St Julien Hotel & Spa

900 Walnut St., 720-406-9696

Silver: The Dragontree Spa

Bronze: jlounge Natural Nail Bar & Spa

Write-in: Niwot Inn & Spa

Every now and then you’ve just got to treat yourself. At the St Julien Hotel & Spa, you can choose from a host of top-of-the-line spa services that will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. Erase fine lines and give your skin a healthy glow with a noninvasive hydrafacial deluxe. Take 10 years off those hard-working hands of yours with a luxury manicure. Enjoy a full-body exfoliation with a spring renewal scrub. Top off your self-care day with a shampoo and style, et voila — your metamorphosis is complete.

MASSAGE

St Julien Hotel & Spa

900 Walnut St., 720-406-9696

Silver: The Dragontree

Bronze: BoulderBodyworks

Write-in: Apex Massage & Recovery Lab

A massage at the St Julien Hotel & Spa is the ultimate way to unwind our readers say. Get a classic massage with your level of desired pressure, that circulates blood and oxygen through your body and relieves tension. There’s also deep-tissue, prenatal, hand and foot massages available. You can always add in CBD or stones to make your experience an extra great one.

MEDICAL DOCTOR

Dr. Coco Dughi

303-440-3169

Silver: Dr. Emma McCarty

Bronze: Dr. Jill Seigfried

Everyone talks about having a trustworthy mechanic, but what about a doctor? Someone who listens, who genuinely cares, who offers compassion? Our readers say Dr. Coco Dughi at Boulder Medical Center is who they trust with their health. Certified in internal medicine and geriatrics from the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Dughi’s scope of practice includes health maintenance and preventative medicine, early disease detection, management of chronic disease and care for medically complex patients.

GOLF COURSE

Flatirons Golf Course

5706 Arapahoe Ave., 303-442-7851

Silver: Haystack Mountain

Bronze: Boulder Country Club

What can make a game of golf better? A view of the magnificent Flatirons, that’s what. Flatirons Golf Course has a killer view that can take your mind off the fact that you’re edging up to 120 strokes by the 18th hole. If you want to shave that score down, head to Flatirons’ driving range and putting greens to practice your swing. The driving range is generally open from dawn to dusk — $10 for 100 balls, and you should be down to par in no time. With junior and senior discounts, complimentary pushcarts (first come, first served) and that view, we can’t argue with our readers choosing Flatirons Golf Course as their favorite place to hit the links.

LASIK SERVICES

Boulder Eyes / Beyer LASIK

1810 30th St., Suite B, 303-499-2020

Silver: Colorado Eye Center

Bronze: InSight Vision Group and LASIK

Write-in: Boulder Eye Surgeons

Boulder Eyes / Beyer LASIK is so renowned for its LASIK services, Kevin Costner flew into Boulder years ago to have his LASIK surgery at the recommendation of a friend. Kevin even referred his son to Dr. Craig Beyer! That’s because when you choose Boulder Eyes / Beyer LASIK for laser vision correction (LVC), the team of specialists carries you through the whole process, from preparation to procedure to the recovery process. Boulder Eyes offers bladeless LVC, which eliminates the risk of uneven healing and leads to a more rapid recovery.

TANNING SALON

At the Beach Tanning

2100 28th St., Unit 1B, 303-449-1499

Silver: Veranda Sun

Winters can be long here in Colorado. And lest you want to walk around with pasty skin, our readers say you should head to At the Beach. There, you can get a tan. Hop in a sunbed and let the machine take care of the rest.

PHYSICAL THERAPIST

Coal Creek Physical Therapy

315 W. South Boulder Road, Louisville, 303-666-4151

Silver: North Boulder Physical Therapy

Bronze: Altitude Physical Therapy

Write-in: Pace West Physical Therapy

Have you found yourself saying no to things you love because of body pain? No golf because your shoulders just can’t? No skiing because your knees just won’t? Coal Creek Physical Therapy is where our readers go when they’re ready to say yes to all of life’s adventures, big and small. After an initial evaluation to pinpoint the source of your pain, the licensed physical therapists at Coal Creek will build a treatment plan based on a combination of hands-on, educational and therapeutic treatments. The goal is lifelong benefits so you can say yes to more fun. ​

ORTHODONTICS

Boulder Orthodontics

2710 Pearl St., 303-449-3250

Silver: Yamashiro Orthodontics

Bronze: Melcher Orthodontics

Write-in: Wong Orthodontics

A great smile opens doors in the world; it welcomes people into your life, lets your loved ones know how you’re feeling, and brings you confidence. But maintaining that smile can sometimes require a trip (or several) to the orthodontist, and our readers say they trust Boulder Orthodontics with the work of keeping our smiles perfect. Dr. Jamon Jensen is widely known for utilizing modern technologies to ensure comfort and efficiency in this process. Providing Invisalign, braces and more, Boulder Orthodontics is where our readers say you should go to keep your smile straight and healthy.

HAIR SALON

Voodoo Hair Lounge

2100 Pearl St., 303-449-4453

Silver: Zinke Hair Studio

Bronze: Twig Hair Salon

Write-in: Roots Salon & Hair Studio

As we emerge from our pandemic cocoons, we’re all going to need a professional haircut. Voodoo Hair Lounge is the place “where art, culture and community collaborate with fashion and lifestyle,” and our readers’ top pick for hair salon every year since 2015. These folks consistently deliver precision haircuts and expert color services to the eclectic clientele of Boulder County. Voodoo stylists’ unique collection of talent is creative, exciting and individually tailored to each client.

GYM/FITNESS CENTER

Colorado Athletic Club

1821 30th St., 303-501-1700

Silver: Kondition Fitness

Bronze: North Boulder Recreation Center

Write-in: Alchemy of Movement

Colorado Athletic Club is more than a gym. This is a social hub, where fitness coaches and fellow fitness lovers will become friends during Athletic Club-hosted social events, like brewery tours and hiking expeditions. Whether you’re into Pilates, high-intensity interval training, swimming, Barre or weight training, the team at Colorado Athletic Club can help you meet your fitness goals — and maybe make a new friend or two.